videoDetails

Deshhit: Mafia Atiq's 'D' Company, 'Shaista' captured!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 09:07 PM IST

Mafia Atiq's absconding wife Shaista Parveen has her eyes on Atiq's treasure. According to STF sources, Lady Don is engaged in getting all the properties of Atiq in her name.