videoDetails

Deshhit: Mafia 'world' game like underworld, code of Atiq gang DECODE!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 01, 2023, 08:10 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed's mafia was such that he could go to any extent to get people out of his way. He had given special code words to his henchmen for Umesh Pal murder.