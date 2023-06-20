NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Modi's 'Yogasana'...Powerful presentation of India at UN Headquarters

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
Tomorrow on June 21, the whole world is going to celebrate International Yoga Day. PM Modi will lead the 9th edition of International Yoga Day on 21 June 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for his state visit to America today. Tomorrow he will do yoga with 195 countries at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said on UCC – Burke's statement is not the official statement of the party.
play icon9:15
Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said on UCC – Burke's statement is not the official statement of the party.
Taal Thok Ke: AIMIM spokesperson said – you only talk about the problems of Muslim women
play icon7:10
Taal Thok Ke: AIMIM spokesperson said – you only talk about the problems of Muslim women
Deshhit: Modi and Biden's deal confirmed... Now America will buy India's weapons
play icon4:53
Deshhit: Modi and Biden's deal confirmed... Now America will buy India's weapons
India To Acquire World's Deadliest Drone 'MQ-9 Predators'; All You Need To Know
play icon2:48
India To Acquire World's Deadliest Drone 'MQ-9 Predators'; All You Need To Know
Taal Thok Ke: Deepak Chaurasia stopped speaking of AIMIM spokesperson
play icon9:34
Taal Thok Ke: Deepak Chaurasia stopped speaking of AIMIM spokesperson

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said on UCC – Burke's statement is not the official statement of the party.
play icon9:15
Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said on UCC – Burke's statement is not the official statement of the party.
Taal Thok Ke: AIMIM spokesperson said – you only talk about the problems of Muslim women
play icon7:10
Taal Thok Ke: AIMIM spokesperson said – you only talk about the problems of Muslim women
Deshhit: Modi and Biden's deal confirmed... Now America will buy India's weapons
play icon4:53
Deshhit: Modi and Biden's deal confirmed... Now America will buy India's weapons
India To Acquire World's Deadliest Drone 'MQ-9 Predators'; All You Need To Know
play icon2:48
India To Acquire World's Deadliest Drone 'MQ-9 Predators'; All You Need To Know
Taal Thok Ke: Deepak Chaurasia stopped speaking of AIMIM spokesperson
play icon9:34
Taal Thok Ke: Deepak Chaurasia stopped speaking of AIMIM spokesperson
Zee Hindustan,21 June,yoga day 21 june,21 june 2020,yoga diwas 21 june,yog diwas 21 june,june 21 (day of year),21 june 2022 international yoga day,why yoga day celebrate on 21 june,21 june ko yoga day kyu manaya jata hai,21 june ko yog divas manane ka karan,21 june ko yog divas kyon manate hain,21 june ko kya hone wala hai,yog divas 21 june ko kyu manaya jata hai,21 june ko yog divas kyon manaya jata hai,grand international yoga day celebrations on june 21 : promo,