Deshhit: Murder of doctor in hospital triggers shock in Kolkata

Sonam|Updated: Aug 11, 2024, 02:08 AM IST
A trainee female doctor was murdered in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital...what has been revealed in the preliminary post-mortem report...is heart-wrenching...before the murder, the female doctor was brutally treated. .. Police has arrested an accused in this case... The accused has been arrested because of a Bluetooth headphone... Whereas BJP is attacking Mamata government regarding this matter... Question on CM Mamta Banerjee's silence are rising .

