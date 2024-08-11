videoDetails

Deshhit: Murder of doctor in hospital triggers shock in Kolkata

Sonam | Updated: Aug 11, 2024, 02:08 AM IST

A trainee female doctor was murdered in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital...what has been revealed in the preliminary post-mortem report...is heart-wrenching...before the murder, the female doctor was brutally treated. .. Police has arrested an accused in this case... The accused has been arrested because of a Bluetooth headphone... Whereas BJP is attacking Mamata government regarding this matter... Question on CM Mamta Banerjee's silence are rising .