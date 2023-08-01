trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643388
Deshhit: Nasrulla did fraud with Hindu daughter Anju! ruined life

|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 09:19 PM IST
Anju... crossed the border and reached Pakistan.. got married too... but even before her visit visa expires, a mountain of sorrows seems to be falling on her... Anju alias Fatima's husband Nasrullah's family Not at all happy with Anju.. On the other hand, in India too, her maternal and in-laws are very angry... Is it not that Anju is neither ... of both her in-laws, nor of her mother's...

