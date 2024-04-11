Advertisement
Deshhit: Nepal’s pro-monarchy protesters want a Hindu Nation

Apr 11, 2024
From the streets of Nepal to the social media, the politics of religion is burning these days. India's neighboring country, Nepal, can once again become a Hindu nation. By the year 2007, the only Hindu nation in the world had declared itself a secular country by changing its constitution. But now once again there is a demand to make Nepal a Hindu nation.

