Deshhit: New Year celebrated at Lal Chowk, Srinagar, youth celebrated

|Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 07:32 PM IST
Deshhit: Preparations are underway for the New Year celebration at Srinagar's Lal Chowk, youth have started celebrating to welcome 2024. The youth of Kashmir are gathering at Lal Chowk to welcome the New Year.

