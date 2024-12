videoDetails

Deshhit: Over 12,000 Temples May Be Surveyed: Praveen Togadia

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 10, 2024, 12:18 AM IST

Hindu leader Praveen Togadia has ignited a new debate, claiming that more than 12,000 temples across India could be surveyed to uncover hidden Hindu history. This claim comes amid ongoing disputes over several mosques and dargahs allegedly built over ancient temples, which Togadia says should be investigated to reclaim India’s heritage.