Deshhit: Pakistani reacts to Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple

Sonam|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 09:08 PM IST
Grand Hindu temple is ready in Abu Dhabi. UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan helped in building the temple. PM Modi inaugurated it and now Pakistan is shocked to see the brotherhood of India and UAE. .

