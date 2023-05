videoDetails

Deshhit: Pakistanis felt the pain of partition... First day of G-20 summit in Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 22, 2023, 07:34 PM IST

The G-20 summit has started in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. 150 delegates from 25 countries have joined near Dal Lake. The G-20 summit is going to continue in Kashmir till May 24. Beautiful pictures of the G-20 organized in Srinagar are being shown every moment in Pakistan.