trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639513
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Pakistan's Seema Haider is just a pawn... Sachin is the mastermind!

|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 07:42 PM IST
Seema Haider and Sachin Meena Chat Viral: Pakistan's border Haider remains a headache for Indo-Pak. In a special investigation by Zee News from Nepal, it has become clear how Seema Haider came to India. Pakistani Seema and Sachin Meena's WhatsApp chat has gone viral. There has been a big disclosure on Seema Haider. Sachin had booked a room after reaching Nepal.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: I.N.D.I..A. Why did the BJP spokesperson remind Rajiv on the alliance?
play icon9:52
Taal Thok Ke: I.N.D.I..A. Why did the BJP spokesperson remind Rajiv on the alliance?
play icon0:59
"This Is A Lot Of Atrocities Happening To Women That Should Be Stopped Immediately" Says Hema Malini
Will Elon Musk Retire The Iconic Bird Logo From Twitter?
play icon2:26
Will Elon Musk Retire The Iconic Bird Logo From Twitter?
Gujarat Flood News: Record of 40 years broken, 'outcry' everywhere!
play icon11:2
Gujarat Flood News: Record of 40 years broken, 'outcry' everywhere!
play icon2:3
"Want To Meet Sexual Abuse Survivors And See If They Have Got Legal Aid" DCW Chief As She Reaches Manipur
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: I.N.D.I..A. Why did the BJP spokesperson remind Rajiv on the alliance?
play icon9:52
Taal Thok Ke: I.N.D.I..A. Why did the BJP spokesperson remind Rajiv on the alliance?
play icon0:59
"This Is A Lot Of Atrocities Happening To Women That Should Be Stopped Immediately" Says Hema Malini
Will Elon Musk Retire The Iconic Bird Logo From Twitter?
play icon2:26
Will Elon Musk Retire The Iconic Bird Logo From Twitter?
Gujarat Flood News: Record of 40 years broken, 'outcry' everywhere!
play icon11:2
Gujarat Flood News: Record of 40 years broken, 'outcry' everywhere!
play icon2:3
"Want To Meet Sexual Abuse Survivors And See If They Have Got Legal Aid" DCW Chief As She Reaches Manipur
Deshhit,seema haider exclusive interview,seema haider pakistan,seema haider news,Breaking News,Zee News,Pakistani Seema Haider,pubg love story,seema haider exclusive,seema haider exclusive interview,seema haider exclusive interview,seema haider news,sachin love,seema haider story,seema haider live news,seema haider,pakistan seema haider,seema sachin viral video,seema sachin,Pakistan news,sachin seema love,Indian Army,isi link,pakistan seema haider,