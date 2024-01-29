trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715433
Deshhit: PM Modi interacts with students and parents during Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024

|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 09:46 PM IST
Deshhit: Modi sir and students have met once again. The discussion on the examination started and PM Modi took a class of children and parents from across the country, including 3 thousand children from different states. Also gave him Modi mantra of success. In PM Sir's class, he took questions from the children in a very simple and fun manner and gave answers to them. Due to which the children were greatly affected. When the students were in a dilemma about competing with others, Modi sir started giving them very important tips.

