videoDetails

Deshhit: Police takes big action against eve-teasers in UP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 12:12 AM IST

Yesterday in Deshhit, we showed you how Yusuf Gang molested a girl riding a scooty in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. We had launched a campaign to arrest the culprit. And today the update from Agra is that Yusuf and his partner Firoz have been arrested.