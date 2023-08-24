trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653255
Deshhit: Pragyan fulfills Kalam's dream!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 10:38 PM IST
When the Chandrayaan-1 was being assembled, APJ Abdul Kalam visited the ISRO office. the 11th President Of India back then asked the scientists about what evidence Chandrayaan-1 will exhibit to prove that it had been to the Moon. When scientists revealed that it would have pictures of the Moon's surface, the former President said that it wouldn't be enough, the report added. APJ Abdul Kalam suggested that Chandrayaan-1 should carry an instrument that could be dropped on the Moon's surface.
