Deshhit: Putin Hails Ties With Iran, Increases America's Tension!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
America's enemy number one Iran's visit to Moscow is also troubling the White House. Now Iran is preparing to buy such weapons of mass destruction from Russia. Iran is preparing to buy helicopters and other deadly weapons from Russia.
