Deshhit: Rahul Gandhi gave his stamp! Congress's love only for 'Muslim' league?

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
In the press conference held in America, Rahul Gandhi has called the Indian Union Muslim League a secular party. Due to which once again the debate on Jinnah has started in the country. After which now BJP has become an attacker on Rahul Gandhi.

