trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699693
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Rahul Gandhi trapped by saying this against the accused?

|Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 07:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Parliament Security Breach Update: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement has come to light regarding the lapse in Parliament security. He said that the security of Parliament has definitely been breached, but the reason for this is unemployment. Responding to which, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said whether Rahul, Congress Party, All India Alliance is protecting them because these accused are connected to Congress.

All Videos

Play Icon1:47
"What Made These Youngsters Do This?" Prakash Raj Raises Issue Of Unemployment Among Youth
Sea Cruise Lake Queen Sets Out On Waters Of Ramgarh Lake, CM Yogi Inaugurates Cruise’s Services
Play Icon1:23
Sea Cruise Lake Queen Sets Out On Waters Of Ramgarh Lake, CM Yogi Inaugurates Cruise’s Services
Piers Morgan Denies About Prince Harry's Phone Hacking, Following High Court Judge's Decision
Play Icon2:21
Piers Morgan Denies About Prince Harry's Phone Hacking, Following High Court Judge's Decision
“Anpadh Jaat...
Play Icon3:48
“Anpadh Jaat..." Jagdeep Dhankhar Corrects Haryanvi Proverb During Ghanshyam Tiwari's Speech
Play Icon2:22
"Population Of Kashmir...Are Very Satisfied With PM Modi" Anil Sharma On ‘One Nation One Election’

Trending Videos

play icon1:47
"What Made These Youngsters Do This?" Prakash Raj Raises Issue Of Unemployment Among Youth
Sea Cruise Lake Queen Sets Out On Waters Of Ramgarh Lake, CM Yogi Inaugurates Cruise’s Services
play icon1:23
Sea Cruise Lake Queen Sets Out On Waters Of Ramgarh Lake, CM Yogi Inaugurates Cruise’s Services
Piers Morgan Denies About Prince Harry's Phone Hacking, Following High Court Judge's Decision
play icon2:21
Piers Morgan Denies About Prince Harry's Phone Hacking, Following High Court Judge's Decision
“Anpadh Jaat...
play icon3:48
“Anpadh Jaat..." Jagdeep Dhankhar Corrects Haryanvi Proverb During Ghanshyam Tiwari's Speech
play icon2:22
"Population Of Kashmir...Are Very Satisfied With PM Modi" Anil Sharma On ‘One Nation One Election’
Parliament Security Breach Case,parliament security breach update,rahul gandhi on parliament security breach,rahul gandhi on unemployment,Rahul gandhi news,shehzad poonawalla on rahul,India Alliance,Accused Mahesh Kumawat,Mahesh presented in the court,police remand for 7 days,parliament security breach update,Accused Neelam,Key accused Lalit Jha arrested,sagar sharma,Crime news,crime news hindi,Zee News,Breaking News,breaking news hindi,Hindi News,