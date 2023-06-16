NewsVideos
Deshhit: Received orders from Delhi! Indian Army will make a firm account of Pakistan

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
The Indian Army is becoming the era of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Army has killed 5 terrorists today in Kupwara. There has been an encounter between the army and the terrorists near the LoC. Now after the incident, there has been a stir in the whole of Pakistan.

