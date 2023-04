videoDetails

Deshhit: Riot, ruckus in Bihar!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 08:00 PM IST

There was tremendous violence in many areas of Bihar on Ram Navami. After which the main opposition party in the state BJP is an attacker on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. So in the Bihar assembly, the BJP MLA was thrown out by the speaker.