Deshhit: Shiva is the only truth in Gyanvapi! The wait will end in Varanasi

|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
Supreme Court on Gyanvapi Survey LIVE: The decision has come on Gyanvapi and the Supreme Court has said that ASI survey will be done in Gyanvapi, with this the Muslim side has got a big blow and their petition has been rejected. The SC was hearing a petition by the Muslim side seeking a stay on the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

