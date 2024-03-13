NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Shocking news about cancer

|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 07:44 PM IST
Follow Us
The trade of fake cancer medicines has been exposed in Delhi. Surprising revelations have been made in this operation of Delhi Crime Branch. Crime Branch has busted the racket of fake cancer medicines. This racket used to prepare fake medicines for cancer chemotherapy.

All Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress-RJD could not reach an agreement on seat sharing
Play Icon06:02
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress-RJD could not reach an agreement on seat sharing
Lok Sabha elections: Chirag Paswan finalises seat sharing with BJP
Play Icon02:17
Lok Sabha elections: Chirag Paswan finalises seat sharing with BJP
VIRAL VIDEO: Amitabh Bachchan Meets His Clone, Extends Blessings, Watch
Play Icon00:27
VIRAL VIDEO: Amitabh Bachchan Meets His Clone, Extends Blessings, Watch
Badhir News: Explosion in transformer in Patna Civil Court
Play Icon03:47
Badhir News: Explosion in transformer in Patna Civil Court
VIRAL VIDEO: Daring Influencer Crushes Egg On IPhone, Testing Its Cover's Durability
Play Icon00:35
VIRAL VIDEO: Daring Influencer Crushes Egg On IPhone, Testing Its Cover's Durability

Trending Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress-RJD could not reach an agreement on seat sharing
play icon6:2
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress-RJD could not reach an agreement on seat sharing
Lok Sabha elections: Chirag Paswan finalises seat sharing with BJP
play icon2:17
Lok Sabha elections: Chirag Paswan finalises seat sharing with BJP
VIRAL VIDEO: Amitabh Bachchan Meets His Clone, Extends Blessings, Watch
play icon0:27
VIRAL VIDEO: Amitabh Bachchan Meets His Clone, Extends Blessings, Watch
Badhir News: Explosion in transformer in Patna Civil Court
play icon3:47
Badhir News: Explosion in transformer in Patna Civil Court
VIRAL VIDEO: Daring Influencer Crushes Egg On IPhone, Testing Its Cover's Durability
play icon0:35
VIRAL VIDEO: Daring Influencer Crushes Egg On IPhone, Testing Its Cover's Durability