trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668898
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: 'Strike' in Hafiz's house, Pakistan stunned

|Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 12:24 AM IST
Deshhit: A big claim has come out from Pakistan regarding Lashkar-e-Taiba Chief Hafiz Saeed, it is being said that Saeed's son has been kidnapped. This news has come from Peshawar, Pakistan, agencies of Pakistan are trying to trace Hafiz's son. Let us tell you that Hafiz Saeed is the main accused in the 26/11 attack in Mumbai.
Follow Us

All Videos

Baat Pake ki: Trudeau becomes soft in the case of terrorist Hardeep Nijjar!
play icon32:32
Baat Pake ki: Trudeau becomes soft in the case of terrorist Hardeep Nijjar!
Zee News reached the place where Army were driven out Chinese soldiers
play icon13:22
Zee News reached the place where Army were driven out Chinese soldiers
DNA: How did India put Canada on Backfoot?
play icon5:18
DNA: How did India put Canada on Backfoot?
DNA: Trudeau realises the power of new India?
play icon9:54
DNA: Trudeau realises the power of new India?
Shah Rukh Khan's
play icon1:41
Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan" Becomes Highest-Grossing Hindi Movie, Surpasses "Gadar 2"

Trending Videos

Baat Pake ki: Trudeau becomes soft in the case of terrorist Hardeep Nijjar!
play icon32:32
Baat Pake ki: Trudeau becomes soft in the case of terrorist Hardeep Nijjar!
Zee News reached the place where Army were driven out Chinese soldiers
play icon13:22
Zee News reached the place where Army were driven out Chinese soldiers
DNA: How did India put Canada on Backfoot?
play icon5:18
DNA: How did India put Canada on Backfoot?
DNA: Trudeau realises the power of new India?
play icon9:54
DNA: Trudeau realises the power of new India?
Shah Rukh Khan's
play icon1:41
Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan" Becomes Highest-Grossing Hindi Movie, Surpasses "Gadar 2"
Deshhit,Hafiz Saeed,Pakistan,hafiz son kidnapped,Zee News,Hafiz Saeed,Pakistan,Terrorist,world news,Terrorist Hafiz Saeed,Terrorist Hafiz Saeed son missing,Kamaluddin Saeed,Hafiz Saeed son,हाफिज सईद,पाकिस्तान,आतंकवादी,दुनिया की खबरें,आतंकी हाफिज सईद,आतंकी हाफिज सईद का बेटा लापता,पाकिस्तान की खबरें,Pakistan news,pakistan hindi news,Hindi News,hindi news live,26/11 attack,hafiz saeed missing,hafiz saeed missing in pakistan,where is hafiz saeed now,