Deshhit: System of Madhya Pradesh Government exposed!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 09:18 PM IST

The system of Madhya Pradesh has been exposed due to the collapse of the roof of the stepwell in Shri Baleshwar Mahadev Mandir of Indore on Ram Navami. A total of 13 people have died tragically in this accident. Anger is being seen among the people towards the Shivraj government.