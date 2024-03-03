trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727120
Deshhit: Tejashwi-Lalu seen in full form at Gandhi Maidan rally

Mar 03, 2024
Today, former Deputy CM of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav was seen in full form at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. While looting the gathering, Lalu Prasad Yadav was seen in full enthusiasm today. Lalu cornered Nitish and said that I did not abuse Nitish Kumar, I only said that Nitish is Palturam.

