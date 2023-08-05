trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645173
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: The pain of Kashmir is still pending! Modi swears on PoK

|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 08:06 PM IST
Today's day i.e. 5th August is very special in the history of the country... because on this day the dream of one legislation, one mark, one constitution in one country was fulfilled by abolishing Article 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir. When the chain of Article 370 was broken from Jammu and Kashmir, such winds of change blew, the effect of which is being seen not only in the country, but in the world. Pakistan is shocked to see the development of Jammu and Kashmir. After the passage of four years, the purpose with which Article 370 was removed seems to be being fulfilled today and now Pakistan is afraid that India will now remove the problem of PoK as well.

All Videos

Sushmita Sen was spotted at dubbing studio for her upcoming film ‘Taali’
play icon0:50
Sushmita Sen was spotted at dubbing studio for her upcoming film ‘Taali’
Love Birds Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani snapped at Mumbai Airport
play icon1:3
Love Birds Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani snapped at Mumbai Airport
Father-daughter duo Ajay Devgan, Nysa Devgan spotted at Mumbai Airport
play icon1:1
Father-daughter duo Ajay Devgan, Nysa Devgan spotted at Mumbai Airport
Article 370 Abrogation: On 4th Anniversary, Mehbooba Mufti Claims She's Put Under 'House Arrest’
play icon1:28
Article 370 Abrogation: On 4th Anniversary, Mehbooba Mufti Claims She's Put Under 'House Arrest’
Taal Thok Ke: Senior Advocate Asgar Ali said- Calling the fountain a Shivling is an insult to the Shivling
play icon8:33
Taal Thok Ke: Senior Advocate Asgar Ali said- Calling the fountain a Shivling is an insult to the Shivling

Trending Videos

Sushmita Sen was spotted at dubbing studio for her upcoming film ‘Taali’
play icon0:50
Sushmita Sen was spotted at dubbing studio for her upcoming film ‘Taali’
Love Birds Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani snapped at Mumbai Airport
play icon1:3
Love Birds Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani snapped at Mumbai Airport
Father-daughter duo Ajay Devgan, Nysa Devgan spotted at Mumbai Airport
play icon1:1
Father-daughter duo Ajay Devgan, Nysa Devgan spotted at Mumbai Airport
Article 370 Abrogation: On 4th Anniversary, Mehbooba Mufti Claims She's Put Under 'House Arrest’
play icon1:28
Article 370 Abrogation: On 4th Anniversary, Mehbooba Mufti Claims She's Put Under 'House Arrest’
Taal Thok Ke: Senior Advocate Asgar Ali said- Calling the fountain a Shivling is an insult to the Shivling
play icon8:33
Taal Thok Ke: Senior Advocate Asgar Ali said- Calling the fountain a Shivling is an insult to the Shivling
Jammu and Kashmir,Jammu & Kashmir,pakistan occupied kashmir history,Pakistan occupied Kashmir,pakistani occupied kashmir,pakistan occupied kashmir development,what actually is happening in pok,indian kashmir vs pakistan kashmir,pakistan kashmir vs indian kashmir,places to see in kashmir,The Indian Air Force,article 35a and 370,370 in kashmir,g20 in kashmir,article 370 news,jammu kashmir 370,National Assembly,pakistan news live,