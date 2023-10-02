trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670120
Deshhit: TP caused terrible destruction in Pakistan!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
Pakistan itself is surrounded by terrorists in the process of running a terrorist factory. TTP terrorists are continuously targeting Pakistan Army. Pakistan's General Munir is nervous. Hafiz Saeed's 'special' terrorists are being eliminated one by one in Pakistan, due to which General Munir and ISIS are worried.
