NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: UN's strong report on Kashmir.. PoK will separate from 'Pakistan'

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 08:06 PM IST
UN Report on Kashmir: Pakistan has got a big blow from the United Nations report. India's name has been removed from this UN report questioning the safety of children. But, the name of Pakistan's factory of terror still remains in this list.

All Videos

Japan's Okinawa port awash in blood-red hue after beer factory leak
play icon1:21
Japan's Okinawa port awash in blood-red hue after beer factory leak
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson said – Kejriwal had said why the government does not distribute the vaccine formula
play icon7:41
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson said – Kejriwal had said why the government does not distribute the vaccine formula
Deshhit: 'Modi-Macron' will see LIVE death of China-Pakistan in the sky of France!
play icon2:42
Deshhit: 'Modi-Macron' will see LIVE death of China-Pakistan in the sky of France!
Taal Thok Ke: Political analyst Kalimul Hafeez said – BJP government reduces the budget of minority
play icon9:25
Taal Thok Ke: Political analyst Kalimul Hafeez said – BJP government reduces the budget of minority
Deshhit: China-Pakistan and Khalistan, Dr. Jaishankar got 'treated' from his health
play icon4:19
Deshhit: China-Pakistan and Khalistan, Dr. Jaishankar got 'treated' from his health

Trending Videos

Japan's Okinawa port awash in blood-red hue after beer factory leak
play icon1:21
Japan's Okinawa port awash in blood-red hue after beer factory leak
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson said – Kejriwal had said why the government does not distribute the vaccine formula
play icon7:41
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson said – Kejriwal had said why the government does not distribute the vaccine formula
Deshhit: 'Modi-Macron' will see LIVE death of China-Pakistan in the sky of France!
play icon2:42
Deshhit: 'Modi-Macron' will see LIVE death of China-Pakistan in the sky of France!
Taal Thok Ke: Political analyst Kalimul Hafeez said – BJP government reduces the budget of minority
play icon9:25
Taal Thok Ke: Political analyst Kalimul Hafeez said – BJP government reduces the budget of minority
Deshhit: China-Pakistan and Khalistan, Dr. Jaishankar got 'treated' from his health
play icon4:19
Deshhit: China-Pakistan and Khalistan, Dr. Jaishankar got 'treated' from his health
Deshhit,UN resolution on Kashmir,Jammu-Kashmir,UN on Kashmir,un on kashmir 370,un on kashmir issue,un voting on kashmir,unhrc india on kashmir,un on kashmir conflict,un on kashmiri pandits,unhcr report on kashmir,unhrc report on kashmir,un on kashmir latest news,un on kashmir issue latest,strong reply on kashmir issue,un on kashmir issue latest news,shah mehmood qureshi on kashmir,jaishankar reaction on kashmir issue,pakistan pm imran khan on kashmir in unga,