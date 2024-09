videoDetails

Deshhit: Villagers themselves took charge against man-eater wolves

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 02:16 AM IST

As much as there is terror of man-eating wolves in Bahraich, the same terror is there in Sitapur in UP as well. Here a wolf was very cleverly trying to make a child its prey in the darkness of the night. But what happened after this the wolf had to run away because the child's mother, without caring for her life, first rescued the child from the wolf and made the entire village realize her courage.