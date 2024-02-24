videoDetails

Deshhit: Watch video shows man distributing cash to families ‘affected by Haldwani violence’

| Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 12:00 AM IST

Deshhit: Video of distributing bundles of notes in Banbhulpura, Haldwani is going viral, bag full of notes and posted it on Instagram, all the videos are now under the watch of police. Haldwani Police has started investigating the matter, SSP Nainital said that till now in the initial investigation it has been found that there is an organization by the name of Hyderabad Youth Courage, some of whose people had come to Haldwani, they killed some people in Banbhulpura of Haldwani. Money has been given, how much money has been given. The entire matter is under investigation as to where this money came from and from which account. Apart from the police, other agencies are also investigating the matter.