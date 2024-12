videoDetails

Deshhit: Who is Munna Kumar, 'Father' of 138 Voters?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 04, 2024, 11:52 PM IST

A shocking case has emerged from Bihar where 138 voters on a booth’s list have the same father’s name: Munna Kumar. Hindu or Muslim, all voters in the list show “Munna Kumar” in the father’s column. This raises a critical question: who is Munna Kumar? Is this a glaring administrative mistake under the so-called “good governance”? Watch the full story.