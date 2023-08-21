trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651897
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat pate ki: Pakistani Seema Haider's devotion to Shiva on Nagpanchami, worshiped God with husband and children

|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 10:06 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 landing time update: ISRO's big update on Chandrayaan-3 has come after Russia's Moon mission Luna-25 crashed, ISRO said that the next conditions are not favorable, Chandrayaan's landing can be postponed by 2-3 days Is. In Ahmedabad, ISRO Director Nilesh M. Desai said that 2 hours before Chandrayaan's landing on the moon, we will take stock of the condition of the lander and the moon and then take a decision on landing the lander on the moon.
Follow Us

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Somewhere on the landing of Chandrayaan-3, former ISRO Chief K Sivan has power
play icon30:22
Baat Pate Ki: Somewhere on the landing of Chandrayaan-3, former ISRO Chief K Sivan has power
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Rides Bike To Pangong Lake During His Ladakh Visit
play icon1:0
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Rides Bike To Pangong Lake During His Ladakh Visit
Chandrayaan-3: Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Establishes Contact With Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module
play icon3:10
Chandrayaan-3: Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Establishes Contact With Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module
The mission of 'Luna' failed, the eyes of the world rested on Chandrayaan-3!
play icon6:50
The mission of 'Luna' failed, the eyes of the world rested on Chandrayaan-3!
The mission of 'Luna' failed, the world's eyes on Chandrayaan-3
play icon3:46
The mission of 'Luna' failed, the world's eyes on Chandrayaan-3

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Somewhere on the landing of Chandrayaan-3, former ISRO Chief K Sivan has power
play icon30:22
Baat Pate Ki: Somewhere on the landing of Chandrayaan-3, former ISRO Chief K Sivan has power
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Rides Bike To Pangong Lake During His Ladakh Visit
play icon1:0
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Rides Bike To Pangong Lake During His Ladakh Visit
Chandrayaan-3: Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Establishes Contact With Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module
play icon3:10
Chandrayaan-3: Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Establishes Contact With Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module
The mission of 'Luna' failed, the eyes of the world rested on Chandrayaan-3!
play icon6:50
The mission of 'Luna' failed, the eyes of the world rested on Chandrayaan-3!
The mission of 'Luna' failed, the world's eyes on Chandrayaan-3
play icon3:46
The mission of 'Luna' failed, the world's eyes on Chandrayaan-3
Chandrayaan-3 landing time update,chandrayaan 3 live,chandrayaan 3 video live,Chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 live tracking,chandrayaan 3 update,chandrayaan 3 vikram lander,chandrayaan 3 news,chandrayaan 3 mission,isro chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 isro,chandrayaan 3 latest news,isro chandrayaan 3 mission,chandrayaan 3 moon mission,chandrayaan 3 launch video,isro moon mission chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 live location,chandrayaan 3 live update,chandrayaan 3 landing,chandrayaan-3 live location,ISRO,