trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659233
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Why is there mourning in Pakistan before G20 Summit in Delhi?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
Deshhit: Leaders from all over the world will discuss global problems in the G20 Summit starting tomorrow in Delhi. Why is there mourning in Pakistan before the G20 Summit in Delhi? After all, what is the reason for Pakistan's fear, why is Pakistan restless?
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi's big action on G20 as soon as he returns to India!
play icon0:36
PM Modi's big action on G20 as soon as he returns to India!
Taal Thok Ke: Question on Sanatan. Deep trick, power in 24 from Sanatani route
play icon44:20
Taal Thok Ke: Question on Sanatan. Deep trick, power in 24 from Sanatani route
Ananya Panday Spotted Looking Stunning Post Salon Session
play icon0:48
Ananya Panday Spotted Looking Stunning Post Salon Session
Superstar Govinda Sports Denim-On-Denim Look, Gets Papped His Wife Sunita Ahuja At Airport
play icon0:51
Superstar Govinda Sports Denim-On-Denim Look, Gets Papped His Wife Sunita Ahuja At Airport
Fashionista Urvashi Rautela Displays Her Sense Of Style In Stunning Crimson Suit
play icon2:26
Fashionista Urvashi Rautela Displays Her Sense Of Style In Stunning Crimson Suit

Trending Videos

PM Modi's big action on G20 as soon as he returns to India!
play icon0:36
PM Modi's big action on G20 as soon as he returns to India!
Taal Thok Ke: Question on Sanatan. Deep trick, power in 24 from Sanatani route
play icon44:20
Taal Thok Ke: Question on Sanatan. Deep trick, power in 24 from Sanatani route
Ananya Panday Spotted Looking Stunning Post Salon Session
play icon0:48
Ananya Panday Spotted Looking Stunning Post Salon Session
Superstar Govinda Sports Denim-On-Denim Look, Gets Papped His Wife Sunita Ahuja At Airport
play icon0:51
Superstar Govinda Sports Denim-On-Denim Look, Gets Papped His Wife Sunita Ahuja At Airport
Fashionista Urvashi Rautela Displays Her Sense Of Style In Stunning Crimson Suit
play icon2:26
Fashionista Urvashi Rautela Displays Her Sense Of Style In Stunning Crimson Suit
Deshhit,G20 summit,Pakistan,Pakistan news,pakistan on g20,pakistan media on g20,pakistani reaction on g-20 live,pakistani reaction g 20 live,pakistani reaction on g20,Pakistan news,Pakistan,pakistan g20 india,pakistani media on g20 summit,pakistan media on india,pakistani reaction on g20 india,Pakistan news channel,pakistan news today,pakistani public reaction,pak media on g20 india 2023,g20 in india pakistani reaction,pm modi on pakistan,