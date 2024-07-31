हिन्दी
Deshhit: Why RSS on target of stone pelters in UP?
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Jul 31, 2024, 02:08 AM IST
If RSS shakha is held in UP, will fundamentalists throw stones? We are asking this question because stone pelting took place during RSS shakha in a temple complex in Lucknow.
