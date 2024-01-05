trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706598
Deshhit: Why Somalia's pirates fighting with Indian Navy ?

|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 09:04 PM IST
Deshhit: Understand how this operation will end from the pictures of the Indian Navy. As soon as MV Leela approaches Norfolk, the commando team present on INS Chennai will approach it with the help of boats. Within minutes, Navy commandos will board the cargo ship. On most occasions, pirates run away as soon as they see the navy of a country. If these robbers do not surrender before the Indian Navy, then everyone knows what will happen to them. The Indian Navy has successfully carried out such operations many times in the ocean.

