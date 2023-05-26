NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Will Imran Khan's party end?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 09:10 PM IST
The process of separation of leaders from Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continues. Because of which now the danger of the existence of the party has started looming. , Malika Bukhari, Jamshed Cheema and Musarrat Jamshed Cheema are the new leaders to leave the party. Bukhari and Cheema also condemned the May 9 riots, in which several government buildings and sensitive military installations were attacked following Khan's arrest that day in a corruption case.

