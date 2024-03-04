trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727412
Deshhit: Women honor schemes announced in two states

|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 08:16 PM IST
Election season is going on in the country and it seems that women are going to benefit the most in this election season. The governments of Delhi and Himachal Pradesh have announced to give respect to women. Delhi government has announced to give Rs 1,000 to women every month and Himachal government has announced to give Rs 3,000 to women every month.

