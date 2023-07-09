NewsVideos
videoDetails

Devastation due to floods and rains in many states

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
Himachal Flood: In Himachal, due to floods and rains, vehicles were seen flowing in the Beas river in Kullu-Mandi, whereas in Mandi, the huge waves of the Beas river took away the historic bridge. Please tell that this was the oldest bridge.

All Videos

Outcry due to rise in water level of Vyas river, see this picture of devastation
38:25
Outcry due to rise in water level of Vyas river, see this picture of devastation
Devastation due to flood and rain, alert issued in 8 states
31:48
Devastation due to flood and rain, alert issued in 8 states
18 dead as violence rocks panchayat polls
54:59
18 dead as violence rocks panchayat polls
Delhi Severely Waterlogged Due To Ongoing Heavy Rain
3:8
Delhi Severely Waterlogged Due To Ongoing Heavy Rain
Landslide Near Chamoli's Chhinka Causes Closure Of Badrinath National Highway
1:16
Landslide Near Chamoli's Chhinka Causes Closure Of Badrinath National Highway

Trending Videos

38:25
Outcry due to rise in water level of Vyas river, see this picture of devastation
31:48
Devastation due to flood and rain, alert issued in 8 states
54:59
18 dead as violence rocks panchayat polls
3:8
Delhi Severely Waterlogged Due To Ongoing Heavy Rain
1:16
Landslide Near Chamoli's Chhinka Causes Closure Of Badrinath National Highway
Himachal rain,himachal flood,shimla land slide,Rain in India,kullu flood,Mandi flood,NDRF,SDRF,heavy rain,Tourist,Manali rain,ATM Machine flow in to River,Zee News,flood 2023,Flood news,rain news,himachal rain news,Rains,Heavy rains,Mandi,Beas river,Horrific video,Manali,Kullu,हिमाचल,बारिश,व्यास नदी,मंडी,National Hindi News,video,Viral video,heavy rains in uttarakhand,car swept away in Sher Nala,शेर नाला में बही कार,तीन लोगों को बचाया,Barish,