Devastation from Sikkim to Rajasthan

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
A strange game of weather is going on in India, floods have occurred in Assam and Sikkim, while there is a deluge in Rajasthan. Somewhere there is rain and flood, somewhere there is fierce heat, what atrocity of the weather?

RK Puram Double Murder: Police Arrests 5 Accused In Delhi Sisters' Murder Over Loan Dispute
RK Puram Double Murder: Police Arrests 5 Accused In Delhi Sisters' Murder Over Loan Dispute
'Student' killed 20 minutes away from Parliament, 'criminals' in the capital are high!
'Student' killed 20 minutes away from Parliament, 'criminals' in the capital are high!
Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Adipurush – no one has the right to hurt sentiments
Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Adipurush – no one has the right to hurt sentiments
Yoga Day: MoS MEA Meenakshi Lekhi and foreign diplomats performs Yoga at the Lotus Temple
Yoga Day: MoS MEA Meenakshi Lekhi and foreign diplomats performs Yoga at the Lotus Temple
Rajasthan Cyclone: Devastation everywhere due to storm
Rajasthan Cyclone: Devastation everywhere due to storm

