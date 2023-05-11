हिन्दी
Devendra Fadnavis comments on SC's decision,says,'Today democracy won'
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 11, 2023, 04:14 PM IST
Devendra Fadnavis held a press conference regarding the decision of the Supreme Court. In the press conference, Devendra Fadnavis said, 'Today democracy has won'.
