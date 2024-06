videoDetails

Devendra Fadnavis Offers to Resign as Deputy CM

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 05:20 PM IST

Devendra Fadnavis Resignation: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has demanded resignation from the post in view of the defeat of the NDA alliance in Maharashtra. Fadnavis said that he wants to be relieved from this post so that he can prepare himself for the upcoming assembly elections.