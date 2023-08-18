trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650594
Devkinandan Thakur Ji makes huge remark on Krishna Janmabhoomi Case

|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: The hearing in Mathura's Krishna Janmabhoomi case is still going on. This led to a heated debate in the special episode of Taal Thok Ke. During this, Devkinandan Thakur ji gave a big statement and surrounded the Muslim side and said that 'they are deliberately playing with the feelings of Hindus'.
