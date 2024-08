videoDetails

Devraj murder case is minor jihad - VHP leader Alok Kumar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 25, 2024, 04:10 PM IST

A new twist has emerged in the Devraj murder case. VHP leader Alok Kumar reached Devraj's house and met the family members and also demanded death sentence against the culprits in the case. Whereas Alok Kumar called Devraj murder case as minor jihad.