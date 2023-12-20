trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701132
Dhankhar Mimicry Row: 'Opposition leaders are acting like clowns', says JP Nadda

|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 04:54 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi on Jagdeep Dhankhar Mimicry: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the controversy of making a video of Jagdeep Dhankhar's mimicry in Parliament said that yes, I made the video. Nadda said on Vice President's mimicry, 'Opposition leaders are acting like clowns.'

