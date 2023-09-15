trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663012
'Dharm Yudh' on Sanatan, target on Manas, what kind of agenda is set?

|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Kasam Samvidhan ki: Education Minister in Bihar government and senior RJD leader Chandrashekhar has once again commented on Ramcharitmanas. He said that there is potassium cyanide in Ramcharitmanas. As long as this potassium cyanide remains, I will continue to oppose it. In Kasam Samvidhan Ki, RJD spokesperson Subodh Mehta said that the minister should not use words like potassium cyanide.
