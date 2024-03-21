Advertisement
Dhar's Bhojshala again in Discussion, Know What is Controversy?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 04:42 PM IST
Bhojshala ASI Survey: What's Bhojshala controversy? In fact ASI survey will start from tomorrow in Bhojshala located in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. Indore bench of Jabalpur High Court had ordered that the Bhojshala be surveyed and report be submitted within 6 weeks. ASI has formed a team of 5 people for this. Which will conduct a scientific survey of the Bhojshala and submit the report to the Indore High Court. Let us tell you that on the lines of Gyanvapi, a survey will be conducted in Bhojshala.

