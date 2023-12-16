trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699720
Dhiraj Sahu First Reaction on I-T raid: ‘Not all money is mine…’, says Dhiraj Sahu

Dec 16, 2023
Politics had intensified after the recovery of Rs 353 crores from Dheeraj Sahu's hideouts. There was only one question in everyone's mind that where did so much money come from? But Dheeraj Sahu had maintained silence till now. Everyone was waiting for Dheeraj Sahu to say something. Now Dheeraj Sahu has broken his silence and told that the amount belongs to his firm. Apart from this, Dheeraj Prasad Sahu has clarified many things.

