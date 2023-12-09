videoDetails

Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids Update Ban corruption guaranteed by 2024 Taal Thok Ke

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 07:54 PM IST

Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a slogan just before the elections in five states. Whoever has looted, every penny will be recovered. This guarantee worked well in the elections of five states. BJP got a big victory. Now a similar slogan is being given again by the Prime Minister. When counting of black cash is not going on in the country but counting of votes. Income tax raid is going on at the premises of Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu for four days. So far, more than Rs 290 crore cash has been counted in these raids. And the counting of notes is still going on. There is so much black cash that the note counting machines are getting tired but the counting of notes is not being completed. Dheeraj Sahu is a Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand. He is a liquor businessman by profession. 25 locations linked to him in Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal were raided. After that, cash worth more than Rs 290 crore has been recovered. BJP is attacking the recovery of this black cash from yesterday till today. Prime Minister Modi himself yesterday released the picture of the raid on social media site X and targeted Congress without naming it. So even today their ministers are busy verbally bombing the Congress. Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that corruption and Congress are real sisters. And the silence of the Gandhi family in this matter shows that there is a lot of black in the story. BJP leader Nishikant Dubey has directly accused Congress of being behind this black cash, saying that so much money cannot be owned by one person alone. Overall, on the corruption front, BJP is strongly attacking Congress and the coalition parties associated with it. The way BJP is attacking on the corruption front. Looking at that, it seems that corruption is going to be a big issue for BJP in the battle of 2024. BJP has been attacking all its opponents on the basis of corruption. In such a situation, the big question is whether BJP is going to make corruption ban the biggest guarantee of 24 elections. In such a situation, how will Congress and its allies respond to this attack by BJP? Will beat on this issue.