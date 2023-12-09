Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids Update Ban corruption guaranteed by 2024 Taal Thok Ke
Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 07:54 PM IST
Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a slogan just before the elections in five states. Whoever has looted, every penny will be recovered. This guarantee worked well in the elections of five states. BJP got a big victory. Now a similar slogan is being given again by the Prime Minister. When counting of black cash is not going on in the country but counting of votes. Income tax raid is going on at the premises of Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu for four days. So far, more than Rs 290 crore cash has been counted in these raids. And the counting of notes is still going on. There is so much black cash that the note counting machines are getting tired but the counting of notes is not being completed. Dheeraj Sahu is a Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand. He is a liquor businessman by profession. 25 locations linked to him in Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal were raided. After that, cash worth more than Rs 290 crore has been recovered. BJP is attacking the recovery of this black cash from yesterday till today. Prime Minister Modi himself yesterday released the picture of the raid on social media site X and targeted Congress without naming it. So even today their ministers are busy verbally bombing the Congress. Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that corruption and Congress are real sisters. And the silence of the Gandhi family in this matter shows that there is a lot of black in the story. BJP leader Nishikant Dubey has directly accused Congress of being behind this black cash, saying that so much money cannot be owned by one person alone. Overall, on the corruption front, BJP is strongly attacking Congress and the coalition parties associated with it. The way BJP is attacking on the corruption front. Looking at that, it seems that corruption is going to be a big issue for BJP in the battle of 2024. BJP has been attacking all its opponents on the basis of corruption. In such a situation, the big question is whether BJP is going to make corruption ban the biggest guarantee of 24 elections. In such a situation, how will Congress and its allies respond to this attack by BJP? Will beat on this issue.
Income Tax raids Dheeraj Sahu premises,Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu,Dheeraj Sahu premises tax raids,dheeraj sahu income tax raids jharkhand,Jharkhand Odisha Income Tax raids,it raid at dhiraj sahu house,Income Tax raids,Dheeraj Sahu,dhiraj sahu congress mp,dhiraj prasad sahu,Congress leader Dheeraj Sahu,dhiraj sahu news,i-t raids on congress mp dhiraj sahu,Income Tax Raids In Jharkhand,jharkhand income tax raids,income tax raids update,ranchi income tax raids,
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Please enter full name.
Please enter valid email address.
https://zeenews.india.com/
Thank you
By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
Cookies Setting
By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device and the processing of information obtained via those cookies (including about your preferences, device and online activity) by us and our commercial partners to enhance site navigation, personalise ads, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. More information can be found in our Cookies and Privacy Policy. You can amend your cookie settings to reject non-essential cookies by clicking Cookie Settings below.
Manage Consent Preferences
Strictly Necessary Cookies
These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work or you may not be able to login.
Functional Cookies
These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly.
Targeting Cookies
These cookies may be set through our site by our advertising partners. They may be used by those companies to build a profile of your interests and show you relevant adverts on other sites. They are also used to limit the number of times you see an advert as well as help measure the effectiveness of an advertising campaign. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising.
Performance Cookies
These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we may not know when you have visited our site, and may not be able to monitor its performance.