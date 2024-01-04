trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706229
Dhirendra Shastri Exclusive Interview: Baba Bageshwar's reply to Owaisi on Ram Mandir

Sonam|Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 10:30 PM IST
Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Interview: Watch the interview of Baba Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the Peethadhishwar of Bageshwar Dham on Zee News. Dhirendra Krishna Shastri remains in discussions every day. These days the issue of Ram Temple is also resonating in the entire country.

