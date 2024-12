videoDetails

Watch Top Headlines of the Day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 11, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

Morning Top 50 News Today: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Tuesday, during which both the leaders said the India-Russia partnership has immense potential and joint efforts will pave the way for remarkable results. In this report, see 50 big news of the morning in a quick manner.