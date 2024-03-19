NewsVideos
Dhirendra Shastri makes huge remark on Moradabad

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Dhirendra Shastri makes huge remark on Moradabad. Bageshwar Baba said, 'Moradabad should be renamed Madhavnagar. The city of temples should be called Madhavnagar. Know in detail what Dhirendra Shastri said in this report.

